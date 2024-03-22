Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.36

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 330540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

