Scholastic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Articles

