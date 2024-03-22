Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 17th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

