Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.