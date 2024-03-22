Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Increased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $48.89 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

