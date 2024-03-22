Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

