Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

