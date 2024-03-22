Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $313,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

