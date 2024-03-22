Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

SAIC opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Science Applications International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 58,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

