Scotiabank Downgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

NYSE LAC opened at $6.41 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.