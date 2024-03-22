Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHIP. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

