Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million.

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,002 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,557.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

