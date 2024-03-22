Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on KB Home’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

NYSE:KBH opened at $68.52 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

