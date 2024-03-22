Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The AES Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

