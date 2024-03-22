Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

LON STB opened at GBX 628 ($7.99) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 700.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.57 million, a PE ratio of 422.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

