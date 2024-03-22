ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

NYSE NOW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $774.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.01 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

