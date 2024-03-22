Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.