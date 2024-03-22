Shapeways (SHPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Shapeways Stock Performance

NYSE SHPW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 19,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shapeways by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

