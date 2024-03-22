Shentu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.68 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $130.02 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 132,472,531 coins and its circulating supply is 132,467,183 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

