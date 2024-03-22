Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.69 and last traded at $70.70. Approximately 108,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,361,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.