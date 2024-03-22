Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS
DFS Furniture Price Performance
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.