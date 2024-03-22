Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

DFS stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £255.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,090.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

