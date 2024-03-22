Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $498.85 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $498.85 million and $20.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.00631525 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00129007 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009610 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045702 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209563 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00055268 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00119467 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,765,295,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,739,783,673 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
