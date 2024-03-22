SIGA Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SIGA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
