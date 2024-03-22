SIGA Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SIGA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 595,856 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 587,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

