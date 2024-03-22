SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

About SIGA Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

