Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to $29.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Shares of SGML stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.33. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.