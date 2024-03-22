Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.080-10.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.08-10.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $90.00 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

