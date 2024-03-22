Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

