Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Reiterated by Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.78 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

