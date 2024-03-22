Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $139.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

