Singular Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

SGC stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

