SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $8.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00015580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,691.62 or 1.00262685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00156029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05791981 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $141,231,203.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.