Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) PT Raised to $30.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

SDHC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 25,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

