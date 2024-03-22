Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,715,791.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $159.70. 521,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

