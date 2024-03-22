Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,003,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

