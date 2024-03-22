SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 7,641,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 57,826,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Specifically, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

