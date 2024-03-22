SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Majid Emami Sells 17,041 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 32,340,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,014,762. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.