Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up about 1.6% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Source Capital worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Source Capital by 235.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

SOR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 13,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,960. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

About Source Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

