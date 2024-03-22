SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 3,840,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.