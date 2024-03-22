SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

