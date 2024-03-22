SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 135,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 117,269 shares.The stock last traded at $35.28 and had previously closed at $35.27.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,574,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.