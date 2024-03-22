SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.