SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,914,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 355,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 413,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

