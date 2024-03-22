SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.78

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 129358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $615.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Stories

