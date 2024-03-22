SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.72

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.72 and last traded at $154.44, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

