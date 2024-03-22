Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $316,750.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Terri F. Graham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $316,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

