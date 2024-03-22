Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 773,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

