STASIS EURO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.04 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

