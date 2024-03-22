Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Steelcase Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

