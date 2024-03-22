Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

FITB stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

