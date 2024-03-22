Stifel Nicolaus Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $20.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,801. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 110,645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 946,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

